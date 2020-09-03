OSU off-campus sorority house cleared of COVID-19 following quarantine

Coronavirus

Photo provided by OSU

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – An off-campus Oklahoma State University sorority house is now clear of COVID-19 after 23 students tested positive for COVID-19 a little over two weeks ago.

OSU President Burns Hargis announced on his Twitter account that the impacted students in the Pi Beta Phi sorority house have finished their quarantine and that there are no additional active cases of the virus.

The university announced on Aug. 15 that 23 students at the sorority house tested positive for COVID-19.

The entire house was placed in isolation or quarantine and were prohibited from leaving the facility.

A sorority member who tested positive but lives off-campus was placed in isolation.

A third-party contractor disinfected the house, and OSU officials and the Payne County Health Department monitored all individuals at the house.

