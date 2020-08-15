OSU students notified that 23 sorority members tested positive for COVID-19

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University students were notified by school officials that 23 students at an off-campus sorority tested positive for COVID-19.

“Last night OSU officials learned of 23 positive COVID cases in an off-campus sorority house,” a university email sent to students states.

Rapid antigen testing was performed at an off-campus health care facility, according to the news release.

The entire sorority house is in isolation or quarantine and are prohibited from leaving the facility, university officials said in the email.

“One member of the sorority who lives elsewhere is among those who tested positive and will also remain in isolation,” the email states.

OSU officials and the Payne County Health Department are monitoring all individuals at the sorority house. Health officials are also conducting contact tracing to further protect the campus community, officials said.

The university has hired a third-party contractor to disinfect the sorority house. The house will be disinfected once again at the end of the two-week isolation and quarantine period, according to the email.

Also on Saturday, University of Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley announced that nine Sooner football players have tested positive for COVID-19.

