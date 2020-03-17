OU health experts explain why COVID-19 is different from other pandemics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Although health experts say we've seen many different pandemics over the last 20 years, very few have been what we're experiencing today.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pandemics happen when new (novel) viruses emerge that are able to infect people easily and spread from person to person in an efficient and sustained way.

Since the virus is new to humans, very few people will have immunity against the pandemic virus, and a vaccine might not be widely available.

"The decision of the World Health Organization of when it decided to declare it a pandemic was probably more dictated by public reaction rather than the pandemic reaching any size or scope," said Aaron Wendelboe, Ph.D., Epidemiologist, OU Hudson College of Public Health.

Since 2000, experts say the world has experienced five other pandemics: SARS, H1N1, Ebola, MERS, and Zika.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic is very different from the others.

"It is the unique combination of being severe, but not too severe, along with being highly transmissible," Dr. Wendelboe said. "This has made responding to COVID-19 a challenge."

Although SARS was more severe and had a higher fatality rate, experts say that made it easier to detect cases and prevent community spread.

Wendelboe says the H1N1 pandemic spread quickly but wasn't as severe, so it didn't stress the world's health care systems the way the novel coronavirus has in the past few months.

"From the first time the U.S. saw a case of COVID-19, we were able to identify the source of transmission for every case for approximately a month. During that time, we had a slight increase in the number of cases. About three weeks ago, the U.S. had the first case of COVID-19 with unknown transmission, meaning that there was evidence of ongoing transmission in the community. When this happens, it makes it difficult to identify every single case in the community and, therefore, prevent transmission," he said.

At this point, medical experts are trying to predict what will happen in the future by paying attention to what has happened in the past.

"One thing that we have learned is that social distancing works," Dr. Wendelboe said.

He says when looking at countries like China and South Korea, leaders were able to implement social distancing policies to slow the spread of the virus.

In areas where social distancing wasn't immediately implemented, like Italy and Iran, cases of COVID-19 continue to go up.

"Pandemics have a way of exposing countries' values. Who do we protect and who do we let be the casualties of disease?" said Wendelboe.

He says that at this point, no one knows how this pandemic will unfold for the United States since it all depends on what we do today.

So far, there have been 4,700 cases and just under 100 deaths in the United States from COVID-19.

At this point, health experts say they expect about 10 percent of COVID-19 patients will require hospitalization.

Of all cases, experts predict that 80 percent of cases will be mild, 15 percent will be moderate, and 5 percent will be severe.

In all, about 3 percent of patients could die from the virus with most of the deaths coming from the elderly and immunocompromised communities.

"The death rates we expect will again depend on what we do today," he said.