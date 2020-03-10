OU issues new domestic air travel and international travel guidelines in response to coronavirus

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – University of Oklahoma’s Interim President Joseph Harroz, Jr. says they have issued new domestic air travel and international travel guidelines for faculty, students, and staff in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

In an update issued Tuesday afternoon, Harroz says no decision has been made on post-Spring Break classes.

We are closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in coordination with public health experts, our counterparts at Oklahoma State University, and the Governor’s Office. Together, we are exploring ways to mitigate further transmission of the virus. While OU is considering the possibility of suspending in-person classes on the Norman campus following Spring Break, no final decision has been made. A formal announcement will be communicated in the coming days. If students are leaving campus before the end of the week, they should take any instructional materials and devices needed in the event that face-to-face instruction is temporarily suspended and replaced with online learning. Resources will be made available to students and faculty should this decision be made. Face-to-face instruction is planned to continue uninterrupted on both the OU-Tulsa and OUHSC campuses. The University will provide regular updates as the situation evolves. Any member of the OU community who is traveling during Spring Break must abide by the University’s travel guidelines and health screening procedures. Today we have issued new domestic air travel and international travel guidelines,which are available here. We advise all community members to exercise caution in their travels and to stay informed by regularly checking the CDC website. For updates and guidance from the University on COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ou.edu. Our primary concern is the health, safety, and welfare of the OU community. We thank all students, faculty, and staff for their patience as we proceed in navigating this important matter. Interim President Joseph Harroz, Jr.

Several OU students remain in quarantine after being rushed home from their study abroad programs amid the spread of coronavirus.