NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As schools across the country look toward reopening in the fall, the University of Oklahoma says it is committed to making sure students are protected when they return to campus.

Over the past two months, custodial staff and specialized contractors have been working around the clock to disinfect campus buildings.

Officials say commercial electrostatic sprayers will help clean hard-to-reach areas weekly on all three campuses. The devices release charged particles of cleaning solution that evenly coat all sides of a surface.

Organizers say this technique was used to extensively clean all campuses during spring break.

Facilities that are still open have been thoroughly treated on a regular basis. As the Norman campus gradually repopulates, classrooms, restrooms, elevators and residential common areas will receive weekly electrostatic cleaning.

As for the residential halls, officials say touch points and common areas will be disinfected daily once students return to campus.

Residential common spaces and community bathrooms will receive electrostatic cleaning weekly. University Operations is also consulting experts to test in-room devices that can reduce microbial threats like viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

Officials say they are also working to replace manual bathroom fixtures with touchless, motion-sensor fixtures in all public restrooms. Also, all air filters will be upgraded to hospital-grade standards across all three campuses.