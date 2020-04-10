OU Med lays out surge plan to maximize nontraditional space for Oklahoma COVID-19 peak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma moves closer toward the peak of COVID-19 infections projected for the last week in April, OU Medicine laid out its plan in case a surge begins to overwhelm healthcare facilities.

“We hope not to have to activate this plan today, or in the future, but have planned diligently if our community needs it,” OU Medical Center President Kris Gose.

The surge plan is in four phases which OU Med leaders can roll out as the need grows.

There are currently 89 intensive care beds across OU Med facilities in Oklahoma City and Edmond.

“Also called a critical care bed,” said Dr. Jason Sanders, Provost and Senior Vice President at OU Health Sciences Center. “It’s when a patient needs an additional level of support – particularly in this case with COVID-19 – help breathing.”

If those beds fill up, they’ll begin to expand into spaces typically used for other medical needs that aren’t seeing as much use, like preoperative rooms and emergency rooms.

“We also look for areas that have large spaces to be able to take care of large groups of patients at one time,” said Gose. “So as you progress through the later stages, you find us getting into a smaller area, like a dialysis unit.”

OU Med sped up the completion of three new floors in the patient tower which will help them handle 40 percent more patients than usual.

“Between the new patient tower floors and the spaces maximized across OU Medicine facilities, we will now have a total of 421 ICU beds and 285 available Med surge beds at our peak capacity,” said Chuck Spicer, President and CEO of OU Medicine.

After putting out a call for more volunteer and temporary healthcare workers, OU Med already has over 100 providers ready to help if the need arrives.

“We are really pleased to say that so far we have already received an outpouring of support from our retired and alumni physicians statewide who want to help in some way with this epidemic,” said Dr. John Zubialde, Executive Dean of the OU College of Medicine.

Any other healthcare providers who would like to find out how they can help, can find information at www.oumedicine.com/covid.

OU leaders also announced a new initiative called the One Million Mask Challenge, asking members of the community for help in the constant effort to locate the masks needed by healthcare facilities.

“There is not yet a vaccine, and we anticipate the need for a masking strategy not only during the surge, but after the surge to prepare for the anticipated peak of COVID-19 patients in Oklahoma and the ongoing worldwide shortage of masks,” said Dr. Sanders.

Information for donations of various masks, surgical masks, N95 masks and patterns for those who are making homemade cloth masks can be found on oumedicine.com/thechallenge.

