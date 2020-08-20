OU Med official says OSDH should include rapid COVID-19 positive test results in reported confirmed cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma’s Dr. Dale Bratzler thinks the Oklahoma State Department of Health should consider including rapid COVID-19 positive test results in the number of confirmed cases reported to the public.

“I think we should consider counting those as part of our case counts,” Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Medicine Enterprise Chief Quality Officer told KFOR.

Dr. Bratzler is referring to Oklahoma’s number of “probable” cases listed on the Center for Disease, Control and Prevention’s website, which is 4,218 as of Thursday afternoon.

The number of “probable” cases are positive results from the antigen test, more commonly known as the rapid test.

These results are not included in the total number of confirmed positive cases reported by OSDH daily. They are only reported to the CDC.

“The whole thing that happened in Stillwater brought it out, because the sorority went and go a bunch of antigen tests. They didn’t show up in the case counts for the state, but the reality is we know that there were 23 additional cases in Payne County because of that, because of those people who tested positive using the antigen test,” Bratzler said.

Officials with the OSDH told KFOR these numbers are not included in the case list because, “This process is in accordance with the CDC guidance, as PCR tests continue to be the gold standard for generating accurate COVID-19 results. OSDH reports a ‘confirmed’ case once the person has tested positive with a PCR test,” which is the standard test that usually takes several days to generate results.

“Certainly PCR is the gold standard, but remember, if you have a positive antigen test today and you wait several days to get your PCR test, there’s a chance that it may come negative by now,” Dr. Bratzler said.

That’s one reason why Bratzler thinks reporting the “probable” cases to the public would paint a more complete picture of Oklahoma’s case counts.

“Some states do include the positive antigen tests in their case counts,” he said. “This is really important as we’re opening schools and more community activities because we at the local level want to know how many cases of the COVID-19 virus infection we’re actually seeing in our local communities.”

