OU Medicine institutes new visitor policy amid coronavirus spread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As businesses across the country take precautions amid the spread of COVID-19, hospitals are on the front lines of the fight against the virus.

On Tuesday, officials with OU Medical Center released more information about how they are preparing for the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.

In addition to daily briefings about supplies and how the virus is moving, experts say they are also in communication with other hospital epidemiologists.

“We have a collaborative effort going across all the hospitals in the city. It is not uncommon for me to speak at least daily with other hospital epidemiologists to ensure we are messaging things and keeping ourselves aligned,” said Linda Salinas, MD, Epidemiologist, OU Medical Center.

At this point, OU Medical Center has put a new visitor policy in place amid the spread of the virus.

Patients who are being treated at OU Edmond and OU Medical Center are limited to one visitor, but the visitor must be at least 18-years-old.

Patients in OU Children’s Hospital or Women’s Health may have two visitors.

“This is certainly all in an effort to protect our patients, their families, our hospital caregivers, and an effort to mitigate the possible transmission of the virus,” Dr. Salinas said.