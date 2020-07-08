OU Medicine: Larger number of positive COVID-19 cases not due to more testing

OKLAHOMA CITY- Coronavirus is continuing its spread right here in Oklahoma. Just days into the work week, there’s a record numbers of positive cases.

Wednesday’s positive number sits at 673 new cases over the past 24 hours.

“I think we are just getting out and about more, and people were enjoying the increased lack of restrictions,” said Dr. Douglas Drevets, OU Medicine infectious disease specialist.

On Wednesday morning, the State Department of Health said Oklahoma has nearly 18,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

“On average right now in Oklahoma we’re seeing 500 new cases that are being confirmed each day. We’re really seeing substantial growth of the virus,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma professor and the university’s chief COVID officer.

Health officials say the numbers of positive cases are increasing as more people go out in public, not just because there are more tests being done.

You can see on a chart from OU Medicine that while close to the same number of tests were done the week of May 17th compared to the week of June 29th, the number of those tests coming back positive jumped from 2.4% to 7.2%.

“We are seeing substantial increases in the percentage of positive cases. This is not just a reflection of more testing. It is indeed a reflection of more transmission in the community,” Drevets said.

Dr. Drevets said the largest increase in cases in our state is in the 15 to 54 year age group.

Oklahomans are being reminded that the best way to keep you and your family safe is by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.

“Wearing a mask is the most effective intervention that we have if we want to slow the spread of this. And we don’t want to go backwards and shut down the entire economy again, we are going to have to get more people wearing masks,” Bratzler said.

Dr. Bratzler also told KFOR Wednesday morning that of the number of people in Oklahoma hospitals battling COVID-19, over half of them are in the intensive care unit.

