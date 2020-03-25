OU Medicine preparing mobile emergency rooms for coronavirus screening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OU Medicine is preparing mobile emergency rooms to help medically screen urgent and emergent patients for COVID-19.

The emergency rooms are located near the Emergency Room entrance of OU Medical Center.

All OU Medical Center adult emergency room patients (not arriving by ambulance) are triaged through the mobile emergency room, provided respiratory isolation if necessary, and medically screened by Emergency Medicine providers. This facility is not a COVID-19 testing location.

“We want to keep all patients, staff, and providers in our community safe, while at the same time closely monitoring and caring for those with respiratory illness,” said Rowdy Anthony, associate vice president for emergency and trauma services at OU Medical Center.

“Use of this system provides quick isolation of respiratory symptoms, and limits unnecessary contact with other at-risk patients, creating a safer environment for everyone. Emergency Room patients not suspected of COVID-19 symptoms are still evaluated by Emergency Medicine providers,” he added.

Anthony says utilizing the mobile emergency room facilities will require less use of vital health care resources, like masks and gowns.