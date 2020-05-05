OU Medicine’s Stephenson Cancer Center to conduct clinical trials for cancer patients infected by COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OU Medicine’s Stephenson Cancer Center will investigate the health of cancer patients infected by COVID-19.

The Cancer Center will conduct the medical investigations as part of two clinical trials sponsored by the National Cancer Institute, according to an OU Medicine news release.

Medical officials will begin enrolling patients for both trials in mid-May, according to Robert Mannel, M.D., Director of the Cancer Center.

“There have been a number of reports that people with cancer face an increased risk for severe complications if they contract COVID-19,” Mannel said. “However, these studies have been relatively small and limited for various reasons. The only way we’re going to know if a strategy works is by conducting thorough, well-designed and ethical trials.”

One of the trials is for adults who are being treated for cancer but also become infected with COVID-19.

That clinical trial will do the following:

• Follow enrollees for two years and gather extensive data about their health with cancer, COVID-19 and any other medical conditions, as well as regular blood tests and examinations.

• Consider the type of cancer the patients have and the treatments they’re receiving for it, and the interplay of those factors with their outcomes regarding COVID-19.

The trial will also examine cancer and COVID-19’s effects upon populations disproportionately impacted by coronavirus, including African-Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans, especially Navajo Indians, accoring to Mannel.

“This will help us learn more about COVID-19 and ways to address current infections, but it also will give us a database that will help us understand vulnerable populations in the future if we experience another wave from this virus or if another pandemic arises,” he said.

The second trial will focus on tocilizumab, which Mannel described as a drug cancer physicians have used for numerous years to treat patients whose immune systems have become over-activated.

The body’s immune system releases a cytokine called interleukin-6 when attacked by a virus, bacteria or cancer. Interleukin-6 works to rid the body of the invader, according to the news release.

The release of too much interleukin-6 will result in cytokine release syndrome, which damages the body and is a particular risk for cancer patients who are receiving a cellular immune therapy like CAR-T.

Doctors prescribe tocilizumab to block the release of excessive amounts of interleukin-6, the news release states.

Medical officials have found that several COVID-19 patients have experienced cytokine release syndrome in which interleukin-6 release causes their immune system to go into overdrive, according to Mannel.

The trial will study how tocilizumab effects cancer patients who are also infected by COVID-19 and are experiencing respiratory distress. The trial is described as a randomized phase three trial in which half of those enrolled receive tocilizumab and the other half don’t, Mannell said.

“In this trial, we’re not looking at how patients are doing with their cancer, but how the drug may be affecting their breathing problems,” he said. “We’re looking at the outcome – how long are people on oxygen, do they get out of the ICU and off a ventilator?”

The tocilizumab clinical trial is for children ages two and over and adults who have cancer and are infected with COVID-19.

Officials conducting the trial are seeking to enroll minority and underserved populations who are “disproportionately affected” by COVID-19 and cancer, the news release states.

“We’re grateful to the NCI for establishing clinical trials that we hope will lead to effective therapies and allow us to take better care of our patients,” Mannel said. “We will offer these trials to our patients at Stephenson Cancer Center, but we’re also willing to work with oncologists throughout Oklahoma to register their patients on the trials.”

