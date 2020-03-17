Breaking News
OU researchers working to test potential COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As global leaders work to slow the spread of a deadly virus, researchers in Oklahoma are working to test a possible vaccine against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, experts with OU Health Sciences Center announced that they are currently working on a vaccine to help patients fight the novel coronavirus.

Since the virus was first detected in December, researchers say they have been preparing for the moment that the virus crossed the globe and reached the United States.

"We have been proactively and aggressively studying COVID-19," said Jason Sanders, M.D., OU Health Sciences Center Senior Vice President and Provost.

OU Health Sciences Center officials say they are not only committed to slowing but ending this virus.

At this point, Sanders said an OU researcher is currently in final negotiations with a company called Pure MHC to identify weak points in the virus in hopes of developing a vaccine.

At the same time, Sanders says they are finalizing an agreement with another researcher to begin pre-clinical testing for another COVID-19 vaccine.

"We have great hope in vaccines. There will be a vaccine for COVID-19," Sanders said. "The question is when."

Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

