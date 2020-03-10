OU students halfway through quarantine after study abroad program canceled; school officials consider online options after Spring Break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) - Several OU students remain in quarantine after being rushed home from their study abroad programs amid the spread of coronavirus.

30 OU students have been told to stay away from the Norman campus and finish classes from their homes.

"We are all like so sad,” Catherine Limekiller said. “There is no other way to put it."

OU student Catherine Limekiller was told to board a plane and returned home from Italy after her study abroad program in Arezzo came to a screeching halt.

"They said for the betterment of our safety and the ability to come home it was time to pull the plug on it,” Limekiller said.

The university forced Limekiller and her 30 classmates to self-quarantine for 14 days but a few of her classmates are still overseas struggling to get out.

On Monday, Italy announced it’s in a total lockdown as the coronavirus spreads at a rapid pace.

The entire country is in the red zone with more deaths than any other European country.

"I was never checked coming from Italy,” Limekiller said. “I never got the forehead thing but some of my friends did at other airports."

For the university junior, she has one week down and one to go.

Limekiller is completing her classes from the comfort of her laptop.

On Monday, OU also made a big announcement.

With Spring Break approaching, they are considering moving the entire student body to online classes for the rest of the semester.

OU officials tell News 4 they are set to make a decision by Wednesday.

Limekiller says she still sees her parents, but it’s minimal contact.

She also tells News 4 she is showing no symptoms, and her mom and dad are not being quarantined.

The three students who are still in Italy tell OU Daily they are getting on a flight to come home early Tuesday morning.

For more information on the coronavirus, call the Oklahoma State Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center at 877-215-8336. Phone lines are open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.