OU students now required to wear masks in class; university still undecided on football game requirement

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma has a new mandatory mask policy in place requiring all students, faculty, staff and any visitors on campus to wear facial coverings.

OU’s Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler says the policy is the best way to keep everyone safe.

“We know that masks are one of the most effective interventions to prevent the person to person transmission of this particular virus,” Dr. Bratzler said. “In studies, it’s shown to be up to 85 percent effective.”

Bratzler says students are not required to wears masks in their dorms, but they are strongly encouraged to do so. Pretty much everywhere else they are required.

“In classrooms and common spaces of the university, we will fully expect students to wear masks anytime they are in those facilities,” Dr. Bratzler said.

As far as large gatherings like football games are concerned, that is still up in the air. According to the new policy, “Masking requirements for special events and athletic sporting events will be determined by the Chief COVID Officer and University administration prior to the date of the even.”

Bratzler says they are still discussing how to handle football games, but he’s not ruling out that fans will have to wear masks.

“That’s still under consideration. As we’ve talked about before, the risk of transmitting the virus is reduced in an outdoor setting compared to indoors,” Dr. Bratzler said. “However as you know, any time you get a large number of people together, particularly in a close setting, you can increase the risk of transmission of the virus.”

The new mask policy is effective immediately and can be found by clicking here.

