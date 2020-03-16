OU to close campus for one week following positive COVID-19 test

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although students across the state are currently on spring break, officials with the University of Oklahoma announced they are closing the Norman campus for one week after a positive coronavirus test.

On Sunday evening, Interim OU President Joseph Harroz, Jr. sent out an email to the OU community, saying officials just received notification that a member of the Norman campus tested positive for COVID-19.

“According to our preparedness plans, we will cooperate with Health Department officials in their efforts to track this individual’s recent interactions with others in our community. In accordance with Health Department procedure, all those impacted will be notified and provided guidance for next steps to be screened and, if necessary, self-isolate. I know all of us join together in hoping for a full and quick recovery for our community member,” the note read.

Out of an abundance of caution, the university is closing the Norman campus from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20. As a result, all ‘non-essential’ Norman campus faculty and staff are not to report to work.

University leaders say the directive only applies to the Norman campus and does not impact faculty and staff on the HSC and Tulsa campuses.

Even though the campus is closed, residential housing will still be open. However, students who have left for spring break and are able to remain away from campus are encouraged to do so.

“We recognize that more cases are emerging in our communities, but that we can reduce the spread of infection by our individual and collective actions. As we have in all circumstances, we will work together with a sense of common purpose and care for each other. I am heartened by the way everyone in our community is approaching this unique and developing situation with resolved optimism and understanding,” Harroz said.