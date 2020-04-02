1  of  3
OU to hold virtual commencement ceremony

University of Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma will hold a virtual commencement ceremony in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The university’s in-person graduation ceremonies that were scheduled for May 8 and May 9 have been postponed. However, a virtual ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 8.

“This has been a challenging academic year in many ways, but the Class of 2020 has risen to the occasion. Celebrating your graduation will provide yet one more opportunity for you to show the world your resilience and perseverance,” said OU Interim President Joseph Harroz in a news release issued on Thursday.

The virtual ceremony will have many of the same components of a live ceremony and will be available for graduates and their guests to view online, according to Harroz.

“During the ceremony, your name will be announced as your photo and degree are displayed. We encourage you to wear your cap, gown, and accessories for your photo submission. Additional information about the virtual ceremony is forthcoming,” Harroz said.

However, graduates who do not want to participate in the virtual ceremony can attend the rescheduled Spring 2020 commencement ceremony, slated for Saturday, Aug. 8, and Sunday, Aug. 9, in the Lloyd Noble Center.

Further details will be available at the commencement website.

