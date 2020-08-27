Parents raise concern over Norman private school’s COVID-19 policy

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As most public schools in Oklahoma take extra steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, one private school in Norman is taking a different path.

In late June, Community Christian School sent the following email to parents:

An email from a Community Christian School official stating the school’s COVID-19 policy.

“To me the moment I drop my child off at school, it wasn’t, ‘What if we get COVID?’ In my head, I’m thinking, ‘When are we getting COVID?'” one concerned parent told KFOR. “There’s really no protections and no precautions.”

KFOR reached out to Community Christian School to ask about their policy, but they declined our requests for an interview.

We asked the City of Norman how CCS got around the city’s mask mandate. They say the ordinance only applies in places of public accommodation. The State Department of Education told KFOR it doesn’t oversee private schools.

One parent told KFOR they hope CCS changes its ways before any possible outbreak.

“I think it’s a matter of time,” the parent said. “I feel like our family knows this, and we’ve prepared more. It’s very scary.”

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

RECENT HEADLINES: