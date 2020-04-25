Parents seeking work after losing job due to COVID-19 can receive subsidized childcare

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Parents who lost their job because of the COVID-19 pandemic can receive subsidized child care while they search for a new job.

Oklahoma Human Services, starting May 1, will offer 60 days of subsidized child care to Oklahomans searching for work due to COVID-19 job loss, according to a Human Services news release.

“Our most critical role at OKDHS is to serve our state’s children and families,” said OKDHS Director and Secretary of Human Services and Early Childhood Initiatives, Justin Brown. “We know that Oklahomans have been significantly impacted by the COVID crisis and we hope that this benefit will help support them as they get back on their feet.”

The program is made possible through a $50 million Federal CARES Act block grant.

Families must do the following to take advantage of the 60-day subsidy:

Apply for child care benefits on www.OKDHSLive.org

Provide their final paystub

Eligible families will be approved for full-time care for their children, according to the news release.

“Families must choose a child care provider who is licensed and contracted with OKDHS to accept subsidy payments,” the news release states. “Available child care programs can be found using the Child Care Locator at http://childcarefind.okdhs.org/childcarefind/.”

Continued Coronavirus Coverage