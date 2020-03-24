Parents upset their kids showing symptoms can’t get tested for COVID-19

Even with coronavirus testing expected to increase this week, parents across Oklahoma tell News 4 they’re having trouble getting their children tested even if they show all of the symptoms because they don’t fall in the at risk category.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Last week Governor Stitt said due to a shortage of COVID-19 tests, they would only be reserved for those most at risk.

“For our peace of mind, for his safety and for anyone he’s come into contact with," Chris Cambio told News 4. "We just want to know.”

Cambio says his 15-year-old son started showing symptoms over the weekend, but after flu and strep tests came back negative, he was told his son didn't meet the criteria to be tested for the coronavirus.

“He’s just not a high risk candidate for the test. If he had worsening symptoms, labored breathing or uncontrollable cough, then certainly bring him in," Cambio said. "They would look at doing the test then.”

Cindy Stogsdill says she's had the same issue with her 18-year-old son. He started showing symptoms earlier this month, but even after talking to his primary care doctor and the COVID-19 hotline, she says she still hasn't been able to get him tested.

“They said that they didn’t know where, or if, any tests were available in Oklahoma," Cindy said. "They suggested I follow up with some urgent care places.”

To make matters worse, Cindy says she has stage four COPD and just 18 percent lung function. She says she's had to avoid being around her son because she's at risk herself.

“This is the closest we’ve been in three weeks. So, I mean it’s hard," Cindy said. "It makes me feel terrible because that’s my baby, he’s my only son. I can’t comfort him because I cannot get close to him."

The health department officials say it's up to a person's physician to order a test, and they're doing they can to get more testing supplies to the public health lab.

