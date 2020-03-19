Park cabins, campgrounds remain open in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many Americans have been forced to cancel their travel plans, officials with the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is focused on helping keep Oklahomans safe while updating information on business closings.

Oklahoma Tourism Information Centers are temporarily closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, although exterior restrooms at the Blackwell, Sallisaw and Erick centers will remain open for travelers.

Staff is working to update TravelOK.com with the most accurate information about attraction and event closings. Business owners and event organizers who have a presence on TravelOK are asked to email Update@TravelOK.com with any updates on their business.

Oklahoma State Park lodges, nature centers, group camps/dining halls and community buildings are closed to future visits through April 15. Cave Tours at Alabaster Caverns will also be suspended through April 15.

Park cabins, campgrounds and RV sites, as well as outdoor public spaces and restrooms, will remain open at this time.

Park staff has been working to continuously clean throughout the day, focusing on high-traffic areas and high-touch surfaces.