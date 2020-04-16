Paycheck Protection Program runs out of money for small business loans after 2 weeks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A program that was set to help small businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic has rolled through $349 billion in less than two weeks, leaving many small businesses with nowhere to turn.

In the CARES Act, Congress provided $349 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, a program that provides forgivable loans intended to pay business’s payroll costs and overhead expenses.

However, officials announced that the PPP program ran out of funding on Thursday due to a high demand from small businesses in need.

Small businesses in Oklahoma have taken out over 26,000 PPP loans totaling over $4 billion to stay afloat.

According to the Small Business Association, it is also unable to accept new applications at this time for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan- COVID-19 related assistance program based on available appropriations funding.

“We should never treat relief for small businesses like a political football,” said Congresswoman Kendra Horn. “Small businesses are at the heart of our economy. The PPP program has already provided critical funding to keep businesses afloat and workers employed during this crisis. There are some problems with PPP that we need to address. We must make adjustments to strengthen access for our smallest and most vulnerable businesses, but that should not stop us from taking action. We cannot allow all-or-nothing politics to derail this important program. PPP is not a silver bullet that will fix this crisis, but we cannot allow a gap in funding to occur. I urge congressional leadership from both parties to stop the partisan games and to work together to fund PPP and the programs Americans need to make ends meet.”

Negotiations on Capitol Hill have yet to generate a path forward to replenish the money, all as the US economy continues to stagger under the pressure of near-nationwide closures.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Democrats will reconvene Thursday to try and reach an agreement on a package that will immediately increase funding for the program.