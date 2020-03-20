Paycom CEO pledges $2 million to help provide food to people who face hunger during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Paycom’s CEO has pledged $2 million to help the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma provide food to Oklahomans who face hunger because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chad Richison’s pledge will help the Food Bank prepare nearly 45,000 emergency food boxes for Oklahoma residents who will not have enough food because of coronavirus’ impact, according to a Food Bank news release.

The food boxes contain around 30 pounds of shelf-stable food, including canned vegetables, soups and meats, cereal, juices and pasta, the news release states.

Donations to the Food Bank have recently slowed because of high consumer demand. The Food Bank’s need for funding became critical, according to the news release.

“Many of our community partners are serving record-breaking number of clients,” said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “This generous donation is so important and is greatly appreciated. And just as important, Chad’s generosity sends such a message of compassion.”

“I am passionate about this state and want to help ensure Oklahomans who are or may soon be struggling due to the coronavirus don’t have to worry about food,” said Paycom’s founder and CEO, Chad Richison. “If needed, I will give more to feed Oklahomans during this time of crisis. We are all in this together, and together we will get through this.”

You can make financial donations to the Food Bank at rfbo.org/give. If you want to volunteer at the Food Bank, you can visit rfbo.org/volunteer and learn more about restrictions and available volunteer shifts.

Go to rfbo.org/COVID-19 for Food Bank updates during the coronavirus crisis.

