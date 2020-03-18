Malls around the state shut their doors amid COVID-19 outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to growing concerns of the coronavirus outbreak, malls around the country are closing their doors, including several in the Sooner State.

Penn Square Mall will close its doors tonight at 7 p.m. until March 29.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees are of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon, the property company that owns Penn Square.

The Shoppes at Northpark are also closing their business fronts, aside from the restaurants that can continue to-go and delivery orders.