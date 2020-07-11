Pennsylvania health officials advise travelers to quarantine after returning from Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Pennsylvania’s official government website is advising Pennsylvanians to quarantine after returning from Oklahoma.

Oklahoma, as well as Texas and Arkansas, are among numerous states that Pennsylvania state health officials have listed on the website’s ‘COVID-19 Information for Travelers’ section.

Pennsylvania officials advise their constituents to quarantine for 14 days upon returning from the following states:

• Alabama

• Arizona

• Arkansas

• California

• Delaware

• Florida

• Georgia

• Idaho

• Iowa

• Kansas

• Louisiana

• Mississippi

• Nevada

• North Carolina

• Oklahoma

• South Carolina

• Tennessee

• Texas

• Utah

There have now been 19,779 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Saturday. OSDH reported 687 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Latest Stories