Pennsylvania man faces charges for deliberately coughing near elderly man who was wearing medical face mask

Nexstar Media Wire

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man faces multiple charges after deliberately coughing near an elderly man who was wearing a medical face mask.

Police say Daniel Tabussi, 57, of Carlisle assaulted the senior citizen at a Karns grocery store on Friday.

The man, who is currently recuperating from pneumonia, went to the grocery store during their “seniors-only” hours wearing a medical face mask and medical gloves due to his higher risk should he contract the coronavirus.

Tabussi allegedly approached the victim and deliberately coughed in close proximity to him, and made numerous coughing sounds while smiling and laughing. 

Police also report he allegedly mocked the elderly man for wearing the mask. Police said Tabussi also told the victim that he had coronavirus. 

Tabussi faces charges for terroristic threats, simple assault by physical menace, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

