People with diabetes may face complications with COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Healthcare officials stress that adults and children with diabetes that is not well controlled may face a higher risk of complications if they were to contract COVID-19.

People with diabetes are not more likely to be infected with COVID-19, but they may face an uphill battle if they catch the virus, said Jed Friedman, Ph.D., director of Harold Hamm Diabetes Center at OU Medicine.

“If a person’s diabetes is well-managed, the risk of severe illness with COVID-19 is about the same as the general public,” Friedman said. “However, if diabetes is not well-managed, or if a person has other conditions, such as heart disease or hypertension, the effects of COVID-19 could be worse because the body’s ability to fight infection is compromised.”

Officials stress that viral infections can increase inflammation in people with diabetes, along with increasing the risk for diabetic ketoacidosis.

It does not appear that COVID-19 infects people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes differently, Friedman said. Rather, symptoms and risks vary by age, complications and how well diabetes is being managed.

“For the kids I take care of, I emphasize that the normal care they do to keep their blood sugars normal is so much more important now – that they’re checking their blood sugars frequently, whether it’s with a blood sugar checker or a continuous glucose monitor that checks their blood sugar every five minutes or so,” George said. “If their sugars are in the right range, there’s a much lower change chance of them becoming dehydrated or going into a diabetic coma, or diabetes ketoacidosis.”

Doctors say people with diabetes should try to stay active and eat healthy meals, along with following social distancing guidelines, washing their hands, and not touching their face.