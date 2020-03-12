Performing arts theater in Stillwater monitoring guidance from CDC regarding coronavirus

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Event centers, theaters, and venues across the state want Oklahomans to know they are taking extra precautionary actions to protect patrons from COVID-19.

On Wednesday, officials with The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts say they are closely monitoring guidance from the CDC and local health officials regarding the coronavirus.

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts

The center has implemented these precautionary actions for guests:

Hand sanitizer has been installed in the lobby.

Janitorial staff has increased frequency of cleaning, and are routinely disinfecting commonly touched surfaces throughout the venue, including doors, armrests, elevator keypads, etc.

Signage is posted in restrooms reminding guests to wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds and to avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

No changes have been made to performance schedules at this time.

Other actions you can take to stay healthy are:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing.

Stay home when you are sick.

Officials at the theater say “the health and safety of our guests is our highest priority.”