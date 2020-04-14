UPDATE: Ponca City COVID-19 survivor released from hospital; family embraces for the first time in weeks

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – After being in a medically induced coma for a month, an Oklahoma man is finally being released from the hospital.

Sixty-nine-year-old Geoffrey Cowan, from Ponca City, tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-March after being sick with his wife for weeks.

Geoffrey, who has diabetes and heart disease, works in the medical field with his wife, Steffi. Neither have traveled recently.

Steffi was also in the hospital for a short time for her illness. However, she has now finished her 14-day at-home quarantine.

Just outside of the doors from the hospital, his wife and his daughter were waiting to embrace him for the first time in weeks.

“Hi dad!” his daughter said. “You look so good!”

Geoffrey was in the hospital for 28 days and it’s been 41 days since he started showing symptoms.

Geoffrey’s 64-year-old wife, Steffi, is also a COVID-19 survivor. She was rushed to the ER last month.

She has since recovered and completed her 14-day at-home quarantine.

But the couple isn’t back together under one roof just yet.

Geoffrey’s family tells KFOR he will now be transported to a long-term acute care facility in Tulsa. They say his rehab may take up to a month, and it could take up to a year for him to fully recover.

But this moment is a long way from a life-threatening lung collapse scare with tubes down his throat.

“We hope that we have put smiles on people’s faces because we know we have been smiling,” Christi Yousefi said. “We are so excited to see his progress.”

Geoffrey’s daughter, Christi Yousefi, tells KFOR she is thankful for all the support over the past month from friends, viewers and the hospital staff at AllianceHealth.

