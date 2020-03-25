Ponca City man facing several setbacks while in ICU battling COVID-19 virus; wife also taken to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCA CITY (KFOR) – News 4 has an update on the Ponca City man who is fighting for his life after testing positive for COVID-19.

Geoffrey Cowan is still in the ICU hooked up to a ventilator, and his wife is also under the same roof being monitored by doctors around the clock.

“We don’t know what is going to happen,” Christy Yousefi said. “We still don’t know.”

Christy Yousefi is a nurse herself, but is now doubling as a daughter who’s praying for her parents’ survival.

Both have been sick for weeks.

“Dad is the hard one,” Yousefi said. “A lot of things that are bad are happening.”

KFOR first talked to Christy last week after her 69-year-old father, Geoffrey, was rushed to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He was immediately hooked up to a ventilator and is on day 25 of his sickness.

Geoffrey is diabetic and diagnosed with coronary artery disease.

“He’s having procedure after procedure and we are just waiting and hoping we see some improvement at some point, but we are not there right now,” Yousefi said.

Christy tells KFOR her dad now has a collapsed lung and doctors will be adding a chest tube.

Her mom was in isolation at home but is now just down the hall from her husband.

Christy’s mother was taken to the ER over the weekend, but doctors say she’s recovering and is breathing on her own.

“As soon as you know they are high risk, patients give them these medications because they are working!” Yousefi said.

Ponca City Mayor Homer Nicholson tells KFOR his area hospital isn't in crisis mode yet, but warn it’s coming.

Christy is remaining confident her parents are in good hands.

“They might not have the fancy equipment, but they are providing exceptional care,” Yousefi said. “Pray that he survives so he can tell the story of how hard he fought.”

Ponca City is also set to start their drive-thru screening Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the RecPlex.

