Ponca City mayor issues Disaster Emergency Proclamation after county resident tests positive for COVID-19

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in one Oklahoma community say they are declaring an emergency after a nearby patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, Ponca City Mayor Homer Nicholson signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation after learning that a resident of Kay County tested positive for COVID-19.

The proclamation says the Kay County resident “has been diagnosed and potentially spread COVID-19 within Ponca City, with potential to spread illness to the general public.”

Nicholson says under the Ponca City code, the proclamation declares Ponca City to be a disaster area entitled to aid, relief, and assistance.

“We feel it is better to be over prepared, rather than underprepared, for the safety and security of our citizens in order to minimize exposure. City staff will continue to be in contact with appropriate agencies in light of this decision,” Nicholson said.

City leaders are urging residents to frequently wash their hands with soap and water, and sneeze or cough into a tissue or their elbow. Also, you should avoid close contact with anyone that has a fever and cough.

Officials say the senior center is closed, and library programming and parks and recreation programming are temporarily suspended.

