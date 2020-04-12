Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar

Pope Francis sends message of hope on eve of Easter Sunday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Pope Francis held Easter Vigil the evening before Easter Sunday.

VATICAN CITY (CNN) — Pope Francis told followers to “not yield to fear” while leading an Easter Vigil the night before Easter Sunday inside an empty St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday.

Quoting Jesus upon the resurrection, Pope Francis said: “Do not be afraid, do not yield to fear. This is the message of hope. It is addressed to us today. These are the words that God repeats to us this very night.”

The vigil, typically attended by thousands, was scaled back amid coronavirus lockdown measures.

“We are all brothers and sisters — may we bring the song of life,” he added.

The Pope also used the address to urge against the arms trade. “Let us silence the cries of death, no more wars! May we stop the production and trade of weapons, since we need bread, not guns.”

The vigil was part of the Pope’s Easter Triduum liturgies, a series of ceremonies given during the days leading to Easter Sunday — beginning with Holy Thursday. The vigil is to be followed by Sunday’s event, when the Pope will host Easter Sunday Mass at 5 a.m. EST or 11 a.m. Rome time.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter