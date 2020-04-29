Positive COVID-19 cases climbing inside Oklahoma long-term care facilities as the state reopens

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) –While the number of recoveries grow higher by the day, it’s a different story for Oklahoma’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

The number of positive cases are increasing inside senior care centers as they brace for impact.

“This is going to be a forgotten community if we don’t do something about it,” Susan Abrams said.

Susan Abrams’ 87-year-old mother is trapped inside PARCway Recovery Center, while on the outside, Oklahoma attempts to reopen.

Her mother is battling COVID-19 with a 100 degree fever, full body chills, and now is on oxygen.

“It’s just so hard to process all this,” Abrams said.

Thursday, OKC’s PARCway Recovery Center reported six cases and one death.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, by Tuesday the number is up to 61 cases and two deaths.

This is the same center where KFOR uncovered staff was still coming to work after being confirmed with the virus.

At Grace Skilled Living Center in Norman, 10 residents have died and more than 80 others are now sick.

“We are committed to protecting our most vulnerable populations,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said.

Stitt assured during a press conference Tuesday that more PPE is on the way.

“We will have more than half of them out of the door today and the other half sent out tomorrow,” Stitt said.

The state even called in the National Guard to help with staffing and deep cleaning.

But Lisa Peters and her family call the efforts too little, too late according to their experience.

She tells KFOR she is shocked PARCway allowed her 90-year-old mother to leave last week in the middle of the pandemic.

“We did have her tested and she’s positive!” Peters said. “I just don’t understand. If they knew this was happening, why was she released?”

Now, the entire family is in isolation, worried they are next.

“One of us is so scared to go home, she is living in her car!” Peters said.

Families who are in the dark are even turning to legal action causing attorney Danielle Fielding’s caseload to stack up.

“We are having trouble getting medical records right now during all this, so all of our cases are sitting and waiting for when we can open back up,” Danielle Fielding from Martin + Fielding said.

PARCway was one of the first stops for the National Guard with half of their staff at home in quarantine for the next two weeks.

