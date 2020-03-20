Breaking News
Preschool-aged child among latest cases of COVID-19 in Illinois county

by: Nexstar Media Wire

BARTLETT, Ill. (WGN) — A young child is among the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.

School officials in District U-46 sent a letter to families Thursday that said the child is a student at the Independence Center for Early Learning in Bartlett, Illinois.

It is an early childhood program for children ages 3-5 years old.

“The student has been isolated and is expected to remain in isolation/self quarantine to prevent spreading the virus,” the letter said.

The child has not been identified.

“Please keep this student in your thoughts and prayers and please respect the student and his/her family during this incredibly difficult time. We will provide you with as much information and updates as possible,” the letter said.

