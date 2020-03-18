1  of  2
President Trump says HUD is suspending foreclosures, evictions

Coronavirus

 (CNN) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his administration will suspend foreclosures and evictions on homeowners at least until the end of next month.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said the move from the Department of Housing and Urban Development would provide relief during the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing immediate relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April,” Trump said.

