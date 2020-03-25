Prince Charles tests positive for novel coronavirus

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 10: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales speaks on stage at the WaterAid water and climate event at Kings Place on March 10, 2020 in London, England. The Prince of Wales has been President of WaterAid since 1991. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II’s son and the first in line to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating in Scotland.

The Prince of Wales is only displaying mild symptoms and is otherwise in good health, Clarence House said in a statement. It is not known how he caught the virus because of his busy schedule of public events in recent weeks.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen remains in “good health.” Last Tuesday, the Palace said the 93-year-old monarch was rearranging her diary “as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances.”

The Queen last saw Prince Charles briefly after an investiture ceremony for public awards at Buckingham Palace in London on March 12. A Palace spokeswoman said she was “following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

Prince Charles had a number of private meetings following the March 12 event with Highgrove and Duchy individuals, all of whom have been made aware of the situation, according to PA Media.

Prince Charles’s wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has been tested and does not have the virus, according to the statement from Clarence House.

It read: “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Prince Charles, 71, is the eldest child of the Queen and her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

As someone over 70, he is considered to be at higher risk than average for coronavirus.

Earlier this month, his office said he was not yet self-isolating because UK government and medical advice at the time were not advising over-70s to do so.