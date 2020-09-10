Prison inmate dies in OKC hospital after being admitted for COVID-19-related symptoms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Joseph Harp Correctional Center inmate died Wednesday after being admitted into a hospital for COVID-19-related symptoms.

The inmate was admitted in to an Oklahoma City hospital over a week, according to an Oklahoma Department of Corrections news release.

“The man had signed a do not resuscitate directive and requested the hospital withdraw all treatment,” the news release states.

The inmate, whose name was not released, was serving “hundreds of years” at Joseph Harp Correctional Center, located in Lexington, for multiple violent crimes, according to the news release.

He tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death,” the news release states.

ODOC officials reported on Tuesday that an Eddie Warrior Correctional Center inmate died from COVID-19-related symptoms.

