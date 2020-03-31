Private labs urged to report COVID-19 test results to OSDH daily

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s Commission of Health is urging private labs across the state to report all COVID-19 test results daily.

Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) Commissioner of Health Gary Cox sent a letter to private labs Monday, reminding staff at each lab that COVID-19 is a disease that can be immediately reported to OSDH.

Oklahoma officials designated COVID-19 as immediately reportable earlier this month, according to an OSDH news release.

Cox, in his letter, urged private labs to report both positive and negative COVID-19 test results each day to ensure that OSDH officials have a complete picture of coronavirus’ presence in Oklahoma.

“The Oklahoma State Department of Health is committed to delivering as much transparent data to the public on COVID-19 as state and federal law allows, and it is critical for private labs to help us achieve this mission by reporting daily to the agency both the positive and negative COVID-19 test results to achieve a complete picture of this virus’ impact,” Cox said. “In the past month, the state has expanded its public-private partnerships with multiple labs to process COVID-19 tests, and we appreciate how these partnerships have resulted in quicker insight to the number of positive cases throughout Oklahoma.”

Cox reminded private labs that failing to report COVID-19 test results to OSDH is subject to civil and criminal penalties, according to the news release.

Click here for COVID-19 statistics related to health agencies and laboratories in Oklahoma.

