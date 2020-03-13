Putnam City students claim school doesn’t have properly working sinks, soap

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of Putnam City High School students chose not to go to school on Friday due to COVID-19 concerns.

They say the school doesn’t always have working sinks in the bathrooms and some bathrooms don’t have soap.

“If we’re not washing our hands with this going around or even in general washing our hands, it’s just, it’s disgusting,” said Nataleigh Lewis, Putnam City High School senior.

This happened one day after state leaders urged public schools to stay open amid COVID-19 concerns.

“It’s really like Russian roulette. You’re not sure you’re going to be able to wash your hands that class hour. And you can’t control when you need to use the restroom,” Lewis said.

Lewis said there’s a big problem with some of the school’s bathrooms.

C cell phone video captured a student twisting faucet handles in a women’s restroom, but no water comes out. In another video in a men’s bathroom, there’s water coming out of the sinks, but the soap dispenser is missing.

Senior Daisha Solis said her parents kept her home after seeing the videos.

“Now that there’s a virus going around and we need to wash our hands to protect ourselves against that and we can’t, it’s really, really disappointing,” Solis said.

Putnam City Schools refused to do an on-camera interview but sent us a video showing two sinks working and the following statement:

“At any given time there may be sinks that are not working properly. In those situations, students are directed to other restrooms until repairs are made. All main bathrooms at Putnam City High have water and soap. There are 111 faucets with running water, and 85 soap dispensers facility-wide at Putnam City High. The building has not been without running water.”

But Lewis says it’s not in all the bathrooms.

“You never know going into school which one’s gonna work that day,” Lewis said.

The students we spoke with say some of their teachers do try to help, even buying their own hand sanitizers for the classroom. But the students think the district should find a more permanent fix.