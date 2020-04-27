Questions about Oklahoma’s purchase of malaria drug for use against COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State leaders are now having to answer questions about spending millions of dollars on a drug that wasn’t proven in order to fight COVID-19.

Reportedly, Oklahoma leaders spent $2 million on a drug meant to treat malaria, even though it didn’t have a proven track record against the novel coronavirus.

KFOR is still waiting for Governor Kevin Stitt’s office to respond after state funds were allegedly used to purchase large amounts of Hydroxychloroquine, especially as some states got the drug for free.

Experts say the malaria drug was initially used two decades ago with some success during the SARS outbreak.

“There was some science behind it,” said Dr. David Chansolme, head of Infectious Disease at INTEGRIS Medical Center.

Chansolme says the drug meant for a parasite did shows signs of success against the virus when it was used early in the pandemic in China and Europe.

“The State of Oklahoma and the Governor’s Solution Task Force have utilized the $1.2 billion in COVID stimulus funds to ensure Oklahoma is competing in the market place for critical medical supplies, from ventilators, COVID testing supplies, and the latest drugs being researched for treating the novel virus. Due to Oklahoma’s population size and low rate of COVID cases compared to rest of the U.S., the State has had to rely on our own procurement strategy to take care of our nearly 4 million residents as the federal government positions its limited resources to hot spot areas. The State’s strategy on hydroxychloroquine was no different than other COVID-related supplies. As soon as the FDA approved Hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 more than four weeks ago, medical professionals across Oklahoma asked for support to ensure the State had adequate access to this critical drug. The State stepped in as a stop gap by purchasing 100,000 patient doses and arranged for the distribution to be managed by Claremore Compounding Center where hospital in patient or hospital outpatient centers can file prescriptions for their patients suffering from COVID. Because it is being facilitated by a third party, insurance providers are largely covering the cost of the prescription, which will ultimately draw down the final price for the State, which stepped in as a back stop of hydroxychloroquine supplies for Oklahoma’s medical community.” Shelley Zumwalt, State spokesperson on COVID-19