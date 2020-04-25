Rainbow Fleet gives face masks & disinfectant to childcare providers in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City nonprofit handed out face masks and disinfectant to childcare providers on Saturday.

Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral were at Horace Mann Pre-K Center in Oklahoma City Saturday morning, distributing free face masks and 30 gallons of disinfectant solution to childcare providers, according to a Price Lang Consulting news release.

Devon Energy and the Oklahoma City Thunder provided the face masks, and Home Maid Better, a local housekeeping company, donated the hospital-grade disinfectant.

Rainbow Fleet is a nonprofit that is working to supply childcare providers with the items and support they need to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the news release.

Take a look at these photos from the giveaway:

