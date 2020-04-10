Rapid testing from antibodies can show if you already recovered from COVID-19

NORMAN, Okla.- A local urgent care has been administering antibody tests that not only possibly show if you currently have COVID-19, but also if you’ve recovered from it.

“We were able to get this test because we are partnered up with a lab that is highly complex,” said Hussein Torbati, PA-C, Classen Urgent Care Clinic.

Torbati says the simple test is just another way to test for COVID-19. With just a small prick of the finger, that’s it.

“It’s essentially one drop of blood,” Torbati said.

The test detects two types of antibodies to determine if someone currently has COVID-19, or if they had it before and since recovered.

But not all clinics can perform this test. Torbati says because it’s classified as a “high complexity test” you would normally have to get tested at a lab or a hospital.

“We really, really would love the government to make an executive order to make these tests waived under complexity level so it can be available in all clinics,” Torbati said.

The FDA says in the early days of infection, while the body’s immune response is kicking in, “antibodies may not be detected.” That’s why the antibodies test should not be used as a sole basis to diagnosis COVID-19. You should still get a PCR nasal swab test to be sure.

Torbati says some of the people he has tested had positive results but showed no symptoms of the virus.

News 4’s Jacklyn Chappell and photojournalist Laura Hess did the test. Thankfully, both their results were negative.

“It was as simple as checking someone’s blood sugar, with results almost as fast,” said Ross Pelton, who also had the test done.

Pelton got the same test done at a metro lab. His results were also negative. He was hoping if he already had the virus, he could donate plasma to help other COVID-19 patients fight it off.

“Anyone who suspects they might have already had coronavirus without any symptoms should go ahead and get this test and find out for sure,” Pelton said.

“If we could test as many people, if not all the people, and start isolating the ones that are positive, we could actually make a difference,” Torbati said.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage