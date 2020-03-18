Rebuilding Together Oklahoma City postpones National Rebuilding Day event due to coronavirus pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Rebuilding Together Oklahoma City is postponing its National Rebuilding Day event scheduled for April to prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019.

Rebuilding Together OKC is a local nonprofit that works to revitalize communities by repairing the homes of people in need.

“In response to state and federal recommendations, and in conjunction with our National Office, we are currently postponing all volunteer work. We appreciate your continued support as we work to strengthen our community during these challenging times. Rebuilding Day 2020, originally scheduled for April 18th, has been postponed, and together we will determine a new date later this year,” said John Bracken, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Oklahoma City. “We are communicating with our neighbors in need to ensure they remain safe during this time. We are continuing basic operations with projects that are in the pipeline utilizing contractors, focusing on outside repairs. Our office remains open, but staff are not conducting home visits at this time. Many of our neighbors are in need of immediate repairs, and thanks to continued support, we are working to meet their needs, while ensuring their safety and that of our staff. We will continue to monitor the situation and make additional adjustments as necessary.”

Rebuilding Together OKC, with over 1,000 volunteers, works annually to repair homes and make them safer for vulnerable community members, including seniors, veterans, people with disabilities and families with young children.

