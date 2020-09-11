Redlands Community College classes go virtual for 2 weeks after students test positive for COVID-19

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Redlands Community College is switching from in-person classes to a virtual format for two weeks starting Monday, Sept. 14, after several students tested positive for COVID-19.

The community college is working in conjunction with the Canadian County Health Department for the transition, according to a Redlands news release.

“It was our hope to avoid this step, but unfortunately, more than 10% of the students in 26 classes have tested positive for COVID-19, so health officials believe this precautionary measure will help contain the number of cases,” said Redlands President Jack Bryant.

Campus offices, including student services and the testing center, will remain open. Tutoring services will be offered virtually, according to the news release.

Redlands administrators are evaluating COVID-19 numbers daily and will work with health department officials to determine if students can return to campus classrooms on Monday, Sept. 28.

“We are ensuring that our residential students, who have been quarantined, have access to food and other necessities,” Bryant said. “We are also reinforcing the importance of maintaining physical distancing so we can return to providing on-campus classes.”

Students will participate in virtual classes by logging into Blackboard. Instructors will keep regular office hours and can be reached by phone or virtually.

