Redlands Community College temporarily moving to online courses

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A local community college announced that it would be moving to online courses to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, Redlands Community College will be moving on-campus classes to online courses between Monday, March 23 and Friday, April 3.

Concurrent classes held on high school campuses will continue on-site as scheduled. If the school district closes, those classes will transition to online.

Officials say college offices and services will be open during regular business hours in order to maintain operations and to assist students as needed.

During this time, Redlands staff will sanitize all classrooms, common areas and offices.