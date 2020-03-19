Redlands Community College to stay with online courses through April 10

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A local community college announced that it will stay with online courses a little longer to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, Redlands Community College announced that it was moving on-campus classes to online courses between Monday, March 23 and Friday, April 3.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, officials at the college announced that the courses would stay online through April 10.

“Redlands has been working for the past two years to prepare all of our instructors to use the online learning platforms, so this should be a relatively smooth instructional transition” said Redlands President Jack Bryant. “While we understand that some students prefer learning in a classroom setting, we want to provide the safest learning opportunity for our students that helps them stay on track to achieve their educational goals.”

Officials say college offices and services will be open during regular business hours with limited staffing in order to maintain operations and to assist students as needed.

Concurrent classes for high school students will also continue online.

Campus computer labs will still be available during regular business hours. Officials say the labs have been configured so students can maintain a safe distance while working.