Regional Food Bank balancing social distancing and helping those in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In recent weeks, many schools and businesses closed across the state in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For families who rely on schools to feed their children during the week, the closure is hitting them especially hard.

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma announced that it is still here to help.

“Our organization is committed to helping Oklahomans impacted by the COVID-19 virus,” said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “This is new territory for all of us and I want to assure everyone that we are working hard to continue to provide food assistance while taking all necessary safety precautions.”

On Tuesday evening, officials say they established a protocol to help families in need while also adhering to safe social distancing.

“We are now in need of volunteers to help us pack emergency food boxes as we prepare our response to the COVID-19 outbreak. We have opened several small shifts of nine volunteers to the public,” the organization said.

Organizers say the shifts have staggered start times and each volunteer group will include no more than 10 people.

Officials also say the volunteers must not have a chronic illness like diabetes, lung disease or heart disease. Also, they cannot be older than 59-years-old or have any possible COVID-19 symptoms.

The Regional Food Bank’s Moore Food & Resource Center also implemented a new system that limits the number of shoppers in the facility at a time.

