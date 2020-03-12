Regional Food Bank cancels all large volunteer shifts, Chefs’ Feast

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Out of an abundance of caution, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma has decided to cancel all large volunteer shifts at its volunteer center facility as the country deals with a coronavirus outbreak.

“The well-being and safety of volunteers, supporters, partner agencies, our staff and the Oklahomans we serve is our utmost concern,” says Deb Bunting, interim chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “Volunteers are the lifeblood of our organization. Their efforts enable us to serve the one in six Oklahomans who are food insecure.”

The cancellation is effective March 15 until further notice. Organizers say they are also canceling all events scheduled for March, including the annual Chefs’ Feast.

“Each year, Chefs’ Feast helps us raise much-needed funds for the one in four Oklahoma children who live with hunger,” Bunting says. “With the potential impact of COVID-19, we were concerned with hosting an event for nearly 800 guests.”

Guests seeking a refund should contact Natalie Wood at nwood@rfbo.org. For guests not seeking a refund, 100 percent of the ticket price will be applied as a fully tax-deductible donation toward the Food for Kids Program.

The Regional Food Bank says it is taking all possible precautions in the event the virus begins to widely impact the 53 counties it serves in central and western Oklahoma.

The Regional Food Bank staff is in daily communications with the appropriate local, state and federal health agencies and will continue to evaluate the organization’s day-to-day operations.