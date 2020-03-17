Regional Food Bank working to ensure food needs are met amid pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma says it is using innovative methods to meet all food assistance needs while also adhering to safe social distancing practices.

The Regional Food Bank encourages anyone needing food assistance to visit rfbo.org/get-help to find an agency nearby or call 405-972-1111.

“Our organization is committed to helping Oklahomans impacted by the COVID-19 virus,” said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “This is new territory for all of us and I want to assure everyone that we are working hard to continue to provide food assistance while taking all necessary safety precautions.”

On March 16, the Regional Food Bank’s Moore Food & Resource Center implemented a new system that limits the number of shoppers in the facility at any given time. Shoppers are given a box of shelf-stable food and allowed to shop for perishables such as meats, dairy and produce.

Some locations are offering grab-and-go models where people can come inside the agency to pick up emergency boxes of shelf-stable food while others are allowing individuals to stay in their vehicles while agency staff place an emergency food box in each vehicle.

The Regional Food Bank cancelled all large volunteer shifts for the week of March 16, but is working to create volunteer models that follow social distancing guidelines while helping to meet the need for emergency food boxes.

“We’ve had many individuals and groups reach out asking how they can assist our efforts. The very best way to help those impacted is to make a financial donation,” Bunting said.

If you want to make a donation to assist the Regional Food Bank’s response to the COVID-19 virus and help fight hunger overall, please donate at rfbo.org/give or call 405-600-3136.