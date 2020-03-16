Remainder of 2020 Oklahoma Youth Expo canceled due to state of emergency

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The remainder of a popular event for thousands of families has been canceled due to the state of emergency regarding COVID-19.

On Sunday, Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt both issued states of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow in Oklahoma.

According to officials with Oklahoma Youth Expo Sunday evening, as a result of the state of emergency, the remainder of the 2020 Oklahoma Youth Expo has been canceled.

Officials say “prioritizing the health and safety of our exhibitors and their families has been our top concern.”

The decision to close their doors early was “extremely difficult,” adding that the expo “has been the centerpiece for Oklahoma agriculture for 105 years.”

More than 7,000 exhibitors and their families travel from all over the state every year with their livestock for the Oklahoma Youth Expo.

