Remington Park casino operations close, live races to continue without on-site spectators

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Remington Park’s casino operation is temporarily shutting down, and on-site spectators are not allowed at horse races in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Remington Park physical facilities will be temporarily closed to the general, non-licensed public effective at midnight, Tuesday, March 17.

Remington officials announced the closures Tuesday afternoon as coronavirus continues to spread.

“We are committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy entertainment experience for our patrons and employees. We have had no known cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) at Remington Park but have remained in close consultation with the Oklahoma Horse Racing Commission, which licenses and regulates our operations, and with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt throughout the current public health challenge,” a Remington Park news release states.

The Oklahoma Horse Racing Commission directed Remington Park officials to close the casino and on-track betting room until further notice.

The Horse Racing Commission also directed the park to cease having non-licensed audiences during live racing events.

“This means only persons deemed essential personnel and who possess a valid OHRC license will have access to racing operations during this closure,” the news release states.

Remington Park will continue simulcasting races, both to off-track betting and online sites.

“We will reopen based on available information, consultation with Oklahoma City leadership, and the direction of the Oklahoma Horse Racing Commission,” the news release states.

The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic on Wednesday, March 11.

As a safety precaution, public and private establishments are closing or modifying their hours and policies to prevent coronavirus from spreading further.

The virus causes a respiratory infection, resulting in symptoms such as dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and fever. Patients may also exhibit gastrointestinal distress or diarrhea, according to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Officials also urge community members to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Fever, cough and shortness of breath are the most common coronavirus symptoms.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

